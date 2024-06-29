Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,229 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.7% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,891,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

