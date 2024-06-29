Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 350.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $184,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,367 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,937 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22,145.7% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,781,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,926. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

