Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,179,871 shares in the company, valued at $44,080,702.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $653,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

