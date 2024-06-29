Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE TCI traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $27.73. 25,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.