Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.22. 6,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $106.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

