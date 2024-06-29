Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.22. 6,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $106.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
