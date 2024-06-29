Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 845 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 61.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Edison International by 601.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Down 0.3 %

EIX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

