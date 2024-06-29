Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 75 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.05. 2,606,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.73 and its 200 day moving average is $251.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

