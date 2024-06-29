Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 49.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 36.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AutoZone by 158.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.88.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

AZO stock traded up $8.70 on Friday, hitting $2,964.10. The company had a trading volume of 188,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,426. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,894.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,863.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

