Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $38,000 in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:NXT traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,626,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,916. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.