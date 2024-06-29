Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,279 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $13,683,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. 55,584,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,699,047. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.