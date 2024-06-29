Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $12.28 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 1.56% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

SMDV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 56,249 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

