Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 196.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.63. 3,851,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.78 and a 200 day moving average of $215.70. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $260.65.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

