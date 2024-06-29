Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 994 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,379,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,532. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

