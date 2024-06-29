Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 701 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 625.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 133.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $458,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 141.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 32.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,496,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,759,000 after purchasing an additional 362,935 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,935,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

