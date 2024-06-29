Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.89. 11,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,717. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $95.90 and a twelve month high of $119.19. The company has a market cap of $341.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.91.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

