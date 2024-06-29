Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,144 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $91.08. The stock had a trading volume of 198,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,491. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

