Total Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 10,740,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,707,550. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.