Total Investment Management Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,289 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of SRM Entertainment worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SRM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. SRM Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

