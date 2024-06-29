Total Investment Management Inc. Has $51.61 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Total Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 6.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $51,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average of $202.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.