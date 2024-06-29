Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,598.0 days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOSCF remained flat at $13.71 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

