Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,893 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for about 2.1% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 2.29% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 360,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 75,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 83,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TPHD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

