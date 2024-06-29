Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Tops $229.52 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $229.52 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,898.52 or 1.00002864 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00076888 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02326672 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,609,614.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.