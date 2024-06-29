Threshold 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.61 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $232.50 million and $6.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,653.05 or 0.99997434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00078251 BTC.

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02350633 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $8,124,061.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

