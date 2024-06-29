Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $506.15 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $506.15 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00046585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,596,598,532 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

