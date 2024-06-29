The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,200,045,000 after buying an additional 371,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $612,970,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. 12,408,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,441. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

