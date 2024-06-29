The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $164.92. 9,253,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

