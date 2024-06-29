The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Mosaic in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,550,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 42.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 61,096 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.