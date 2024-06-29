The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kroger by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kroger by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 41.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

