The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Home Depot stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.34. 6,343,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $341.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

