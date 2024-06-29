The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $1,654,322.95 in Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CI opened at $330.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.90. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,811,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

