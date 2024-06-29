The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.69. 8,915,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,292. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

