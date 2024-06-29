The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Up 40.6% in June

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
The Berkeley Group stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,958. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.0737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
