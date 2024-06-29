The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKGFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.
