The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKGFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.