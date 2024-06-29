The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.66. 2,576,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,247. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

