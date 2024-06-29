Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,386,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 3,387,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.4 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TBVPF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 4,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
