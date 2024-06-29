TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$184.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$198.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$187.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$190.42. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$142.92 and a 1-year high of C$220.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. Also, Director John Pratt bought 819 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. Company insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.