Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.32

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.32 and last traded at $173.84, with a volume of 850024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,869,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

