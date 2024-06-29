Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 12,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 55,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

