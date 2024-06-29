Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.14 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $324.36 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 780,768,374 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

