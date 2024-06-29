Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in June

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Terna Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. Terna has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $26.08.
Terna Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Terna
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.