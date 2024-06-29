Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in June

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. Terna has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Terna Company Profile

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

