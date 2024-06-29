Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Teradata has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

