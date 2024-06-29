Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.10

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and traded as high as $41.10. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares trading hands.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12%
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.