TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $138.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.10.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,833,100 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,296 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

