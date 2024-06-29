TD Cowen Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $282.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $252.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

