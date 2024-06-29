TD Cowen Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $160.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

NASDAQ MU opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $90,780,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,822,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

