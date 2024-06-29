Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,772,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average is $153.10. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

