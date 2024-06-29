Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,772,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,080. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.10. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

