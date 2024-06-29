Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Target were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Target by 153.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 77,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 254,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TGT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,772,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,235. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

