Tangible (TNGBL) Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $771.81 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.84465603 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

