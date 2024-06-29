Tangible Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $33.12 million and approximately $448.82 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.02574643 USD and is up 21.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $771.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

